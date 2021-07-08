Cancel
Coca-Cola Orange Cream Float Arrives at Disney Springs

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to try a soda fountain favorite with Florida flair! We previously shared the news that Disney Springs has kicked off “Flavors of Florida”. Now through August 12th, you can shop and stroll through Disney Springs while trying out all sorts of sweet and savory treats and beverages in celebration of the beautiful Sunshine State. More than 30 restaurants and shops are celebrating all things Florida during this foodies dream come true. While it’s hard to narrow down our favorites, we’re especially excited about one item in particular… the Coca Cola Orange Cream Float!

