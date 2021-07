LONG BEACH (CNS) - A rescue effort to save some baby birds from drowning in Long Beach Harbor continued today, with around 500 chicks saved so far. According to officials at Aquarium of the Pacific, the Elegant Terns formed a colony on two barges in the harbor, but the chicks keep falling into the water. Because they have not fledged, meaning they haven't grown into their adult watertight feathers, they drown unless they are pulled from the sea.