417 Jackson Street Sheboygan Falls WI

In appreciation of their valued customers, and honoring long time traditions, the following stores will hold a special Open House with extended hours on Friday, November 26. Stores include: Amador Trader, Antiques Downstairs, Antiques Upstairs, Biggest Little Kitchen Store, Celtic Knot, Full Circle Trading Co., Hein & Co Books and Antiques, Main Street Designs, Main Street Emporium, Pebley Farms, Poppy’s Antiques & Collectibles, Richard & Sherry’s, The Rusty Rose, Through the Looking Glass, Train Town Candies and Ice Cream, Vera’s This and That, Volcano Glass Work. The Argonaut High School Band and Choir will be performing on Main Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thank you for your continued support of Main Street Jackson!

JACKSON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO