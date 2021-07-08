Cancel
Drinks

Lupulin Brewing's Marcus Paulsen wins three design awards

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Paulsen, Marketing and Artistic Director at Lupulin Brewing Company, wins three awards at the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMA) virtual ceremony on May 18, 2021. The CBMAs were developed to give recognition to the absolute best marketing in the brewing industry. Over 30 categories are featured celebrating the best of the best for beer marketing and design. Submissions come from individuals, design teams, and marketing firms. The trophies are designed and manufactured by the same firm in NYC that creates the Emmy Awards & MTV Moonman statue, the CBMA awards have been dubbed The Crushie.

