As a parent of one kid vaccinated against Covid and another who cannot yet be vaccinated, I received the news of unmasked fall in our public schools with disappointment. I was disappointed that a community whose members so often label themselves as pro-life will not accept a minor inconvenience of masking in order to protect the lives of its immunocompromised and youngest members — those who are most vulnerable. I was disappointed that my community cannot endure a minor inconvenience to protect the physical and mental health of doctors and nurses who have been bearing the brunt of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.