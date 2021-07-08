Cancel
Hockey

Where to park for the Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade

10NEWS
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you coordinate your blue crew and decide on a watch spot along the route, you can’t forget about planning extra time for parking. And to make your lives easier, here are 10 parking locations along the parade route to keep the fun striking.

Tampa, FLusf.edu

(Another) Boat Parade Set For Stanley Cup Champion Lightning

Another trophy toss on the Hillsborough River could be in order. A celebratory boat parade is set for Monday along the Tampa Riverwalk, this time for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup victory. It’s the third such celebration for the city in ten months, following the Lightning’s first...
wcn247.com

Lightning boat parade...Mariners reinstated Yusei Kikuch

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a boat parade in downtown Tampa on Monday. Team captain Steven Stamkos set the tone with a T-shirt that read: “BACK TO BOAT.” Hundreds of boats and other watercraft, along with thousands of fans, lined the waterfront under mostly sunny skies. However, a post-parade rally in a downtown park was delayed because of a thunderstorm. Players later arrived and interacted with fans located behind barricades in a steady rain. This was the third boat parade in Tampa in 10 months. The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers also celebrated on the water.
towntopics.com

Former PDS Hockey Star Colton Lives Out Dreams, Savoring Five-Month Whirlwind to Stanley Cup

CUP CELEBRATION: Ross Colton, left, and Steven Stamkos celebrate in the locker room after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated Montreal 1-0 on July 7 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final to win the series 4-1 and earn the franchise’s second straight NHL title. Former Princeton Day School boys’ hockey standout Colton scored the lone goal in the finale to clinch the title. (Photo provided by Ross Colton)
thesandpaper.net

NHL Rookie Brings Stanley Cup to LBI for Celebration

On July 7, the Tampa Bay Lightning became just the eighth team since 1926 to win as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Nine days later, on July 16, Hotel LBI in Ship Bottom became the first Island hotspot in recent memory to host the cup, the National Hockey League’s holy grail.

