Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Tuesday, July 21. We expect Chipotle to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The company has reported better than expected revenues and earnings figures in three of the last four quarters. The company did better than its peers during the pandemic as it had been investing in digital technology for a couple of years so the transition was seamless. We expect the growth to continue in the second-quarter FY2021 results.