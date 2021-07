The Illinois basketball team is continuing to look for future superstars, as they offered three-star 2022 West Coast product, Christian Watson, on July 2. The Illini are in the midst of one of the wildest offseasons in recent memory. Kofi Cockburn gave Illinois fans a glimmer of hope when he announced he was withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft, along with the recent NIL developments that should hopefully give athletes the ability to prove what they are worth.