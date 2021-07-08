Cancel
Archuleta County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Animas River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LA PLATA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bayfield, or 17 miles east of Durango, moving southeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bayfield and Ignacio. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 160 in Colorado between mile markers 96 and 111. Colorado 151 between mile markers 1 and 8. Colorado 172 near mile marker 6, and between mile markers 8 and 14.

alerts.weather.gov

San Juan Mountains, Special Weather Statement, River Basin, Animas River
