Special Weather Statement issued for Trimble by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trimble STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS CROSSING TRIMBLE COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from near Madison to near Bedford. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bedford, Milton, Monitor, and Wises Landing. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.