Special Weather Statement issued for Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DICKSON...SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON...NORTHEASTERN HUMPHREYS AND NORTHWESTERN HICKMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 441 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waverly, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waverly, McEwen, Hurricane Mills and Pinewood. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 153 and 161.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0