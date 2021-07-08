Special Weather Statement issued for Massac, Pope by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Massac; Pope SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MASSAC...SOUTHERN POPE...NORTHERN HICKMAN...CARLISLE...MCCRACKEN...BALLARD...NORTHWESTERN GRAVES AND NORTHERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Metropolis Illinois, to Cairo Illinois, to East Prairie Missouri. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms as they move across far western Kentucky and the southern tip of Illinois through 530 pm. Locations impacted include Paducah, Metropolis, East Prairie, Cairo, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, and Reidland.