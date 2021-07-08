Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Debuts at No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” makes a splash on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, debuting at No. 1 on the tally dated July 10. The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective songs, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running June 25-July 1.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Billboard#Triller Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DanceKenosha News.com

Cradle of Filth respond to Ed Sheeran's death metal idea

Dani Filth has teased an "unlikely" collaboration with Ed Sheeran. The Cradle of Filth frontman has responded after the 'Castle On The Hill' hitmaker opened up on his love for "death metal" and he had some fun with the idea. Sharing a screenshot of a recent interview with Ed, Dani...
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran Breaks Down 'Bad Habits' Loop Pedal Performance in Tutorial Video

Ed Sheeran may have busted out his full-band look during his recent Late Late Show residency, but that doesn't mean he's ready to retire his trusty one-man-band loop pedal. In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (July 6), Sheeran gave a master class in how he uses the pedal to perform his new single, "Bad Habits."
Celebritiesstar967.net

Ed Sheeran Is Sharing On The Spout Podcast

With four Grammy Awards, over 50 million albums sold and holding the Guinness Book of World Records for most concert tickets sold, Ed Sheeran’s achievements are astounding. But even after his remarkable successes, Ed Sheeran carries himself like someone you’d meet at a pub who would introduce you to his mates and buy you a pint.
Celebritiesmovin925.com

Ed Sheeran’s in the hot seat on latest episode of ‘Hot Ones’

Can Ed Sheeran take the heat? The singer appears on the latest episode of First We Feast’s popular web series, Hot Ones, where he chows down on progressively spicier wings as he answers questions from host Sean Evans. During the interview, Ed recounts his unique path to fame. He says...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Ed Sheeran learns Italian

Ed Sheeran is learning Italian to impress his neighbours in Italy. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker owns a holiday home in Umbria, central Italy, and after years of touring the globe, Ed admitted he felt "embarrassed" not being able to speak any other languages. The locals kept asking him if he'd...
Theater & DanceBillboard

Inhaler, Ed Sheeran Lead Midweek U.K. Charts

And breathe... Inhaler fans will have a nervous few days ahead as the Irish rockers take the lead in the U.K. chart race with It Won’t Always Be Like This (Polydor), their debut album. It’s not even close. At the half-way stage, the LP has a lead of over 7,000...
CelebritiesBillboard

The Players Behind Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits': See the Full Credits

This week, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” notched a second consecutive frame atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart while hitting No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 5 a week ago. The track, which serves as the lead single off Sheeran’s upcoming fifth studio album, counted...
Theater & Danceofficialcharts.com

The Official Top 10 biggest songs Ed Sheeran wrote for other artists on the Official UK Chart

With 10 UK Number 1 singles and 45 Top 40 hits on the Official Chart, Ed Sheeran sure knows how to make a hit record, and he's not opposed to giving some away either. As songs written by Ed with BTS (Permission To Dance) and Maisie Peters (Psycho) are released, we delve into his writing discography to unearth the Official Top 10 biggest songs he has penned for other artists. You can find the full Top 10 table at the bottom of the article, but first, a look at some highlights.
Musiczapgossip.com

Ed Sheeran’s Clapton guitar almost destroyed in a fire

Ed Sheeran has revealed that a guitar gifted to him by his icon Eric Clapton was almost destroyed in a fire. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker was inspired to become a musician by the 76-year-old rock god and after meeting several years ago they have become firm friends, so much so that the ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ hitmaker gave him a guitar from his own private collection and signed it for him.
AccidentsFOX 28 Spokane

Ed Sheeran had 'stinky feet'

Ed Sheeran used to have “stinky feet”. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker admitted he’s changed a lot since the early days of his career, when he only owned two pairs of socks that he never washed. Speaking to Nova 96.9’s Smallzy’s Surgery’, he said: “Looking back at when I wrote [debut...
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Eminem Latest Hit Breached The Leaderboard Along With Bad Habits By Ed Sheeran!

Eminem Updates: Ed Sheeran’s lately launched observe “Bad Habits” earned him first place in the Official Charts Company’s weekly rating of the greatest songs in the UK. When the firm refreshes the listing in a couple of hours, the tune is almost definitely to be in the highest place, as the observation is just too good to be wiped off so quickly. With this latest rating, Eminem has achieved the tenth Number 1 hit in his dwelling nation the UK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy