Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Debuts at No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

With 10 UK Number 1 singles and 45 Top 40 hits on the Official Chart, Ed Sheeran sure knows how to make a hit record, and he's not opposed to giving some away either. As songs written by Ed with BTS (Permission To Dance) and Maisie Peters (Psycho) are released, we delve into his writing discography to unearth the Official Top 10 biggest songs he has penned for other artists. You can find the full Top 10 table at the bottom of the article, but first, a look at some highlights.