Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Debuts at No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart
Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” makes a splash on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, debuting at No. 1 on the tally dated July 10. The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective songs, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running June 25-July 1.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0