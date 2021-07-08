Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Why DraftKings Is Being Sued For Patent Infringement

By Brad Allen
legalsportsreport.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraftKings is being sued over the alleged infringements of two patents around the mechanics of sports betting. Winview, a subsidiary of Toronto-based gaming company Engine Media, filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday evening. It was filed with the District Court in New Jersey. What is DraftKings being sued for?. Winview claimed...

www.legalsportsreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#The District Court#Lsr#Engine Media#The Nasdaq Closing Bell#European#Colossusbets#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
News Break
DraftKings
Related
Texas StateWashington Post

Huawei, Verizon settle patent-infringement legal battle in Texas

Huawei Technologies and Verizon Communications agreed in the midst of a federal jury trial in Texas to end two patent-infringement lawsuits over royalties on telecommunications technology. Representatives of both companies said they were pleased with the settlement, the details of which they said were confidential. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap...
LawTimes Union

Next Caller Wins Jury Verdict Finding No Patent Infringement in TRUSTID Lawsuit

Verdict Confirms the Unique Nature of Next Caller’s Solution. Next Caller, a leading provider of enterprise-grade caller verification solutions, shares its reaction to the outcome of civil order 18-172-MN in the United States District Court for District of Delaware case TRUSTID, Inc. v. Next Caller Inc. “We are very gratified...
GamblingStreetInsider.com

Engine Media (GAME) Announces Filing of Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against FanDuel

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME; NASDAQ: GAME), a company providing sports and esports gaming experiences, along with media solutions focused on influencer marketing, gaming data and analytics, and programmatic advertising, today announced that its Winview Inc. subsidiary has commenced an action in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against FanDuel, Inc., alleging infringement of patents owned by Winview. The Company is being represented in this matter by Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella, LLP and Thomas R. Curtin of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP.
Greeley, CObizwest.com

Archery company alleges patent infringement in suit against Burris

GREELEY — A Wisconsin archery company has sued Greeley-based Burris Co. Inc. claiming patent infringement and breach of contract. Wisconsin Archery Products LLC holds a patent on an auto-correcting bow sight, which “provides the hunter with an adjusted aiming point that accounts for various environmental conditions … such as wind, angle of inclination and distance to target,” the lawsuit said.
Florida StateLaw.com

Dentons Files South Florida Patent Infringement Suit in Furniture Design Wars

Dentons filed a patent lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Burrow Inc. The complaint names Ferhat Akiskali and Euro Furniture and Design over Spark Sofa furniture, which allegedly infringes on existing patents for modular sofa construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-22500, Burrow, Inc. v. Euro Furniture and Design, LLC et al.
GamblingLaw.com

FanDuel Facing Patent Infringement Action Over Live Betting

FanDuel, the daily fantasy sports and sports betting site, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Irell & Manella and McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on behalf of Winview Inc., centers on methods of synchronizing interactive content with live sporting events. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-13807, Winview, Inc.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Verizon, Huawei Reach Patent Infringement Settlement as Trial Underway

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and U.S. group Verizon Communications agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits alleging patent infringement, the companies both said on Monday. The confidential settlement came days into a trial that opened in one of the two lawsuits last week. Huawei and Verizon filed...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple hit with patent infringement lawsuit for selling a smart water bottle

An Ohio-based company is suing Apple for selling smart water bottles that connect to smartwatches like an Apple Watch, allegedly infringing on two patents covering similar technology. The plaintiff in the case is non-practicing entity Xennial IP LLC, which owns U.S. Patent No. 7,792,409 and U.S. Patent No 10,664,571. Both...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

CityCenter sale applauded; DraftKings sued twice over

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli took a gander at the terms of MGM Resorts International‘s purchase/re-sale of Aria and Vdara, and liked what he saw. He reaffirmed his “buy” rating on MGM shares, with a price target of $54. He applauded the deal for three reasons: simplification of MGM’s corporate structure by removing joint-venture partner Infinity World; cash and lots of it; the transaction “allows MGM to better manage its Strip assets, as opposed to receiving fifty cent dollars at a key core asset, as it had been.” Santarelli believes MGM will use at least some of the proceeds to pay the remaining $1.7 billion in CityCenter debt. Considering that it cost MGM $4 billion to build Aria alone, we think the transaction is, at best, a wash, not to mention the death knell for “New Urbanism” on the Las Vegas Strip. Still, when one considers the collapse of the condo market, the slow, slow ramp-up of Crystals and the Harmon Hotel fiasco, MGM is getting out relatively unscathed.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Just How High Could Mobile NY Sports Betting Revenue Share Go?

Now that the RFA for mobile NY sports betting is live, the fun part can start: speculating on potential bids. The long-awaited process started last Friday, eight days late. The biggest question was how bids would be scored and how much emphasis would be put on the revenue share. Gov....
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Ericsson, TCL End Long Patent Licensing Fight With Settlement

Ericsson Inc. and China’s TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. have settled their patent licensing dispute, ending a long-running feud over royalties on telecommunications inventions. Judge James Selna on Monday dismissed a suit that TCL filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. A separate suit brought...
BusinessSFGate

Portland Engineering Inc., and Thompson Duke Industrial LLC settle patent infringement litigation against ATG Pharma Inc. and Advanced Integrated Robotics Inc.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Portland Engineering Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC, (collectively “Portland Engineering”) announce that they have entered into a settlement agreement with Canadian defendants ATG Pharma Inc. and Advanced Integrated Robotics Inc. (collectively “ATG Pharma”), ending the patent disputes between the companies.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why DraftKing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading higher after the company announced plans to launch DraftKings Marketplace that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. Once launched, millions of customers will have the ability to seamlessly buy, sell and trade digital collectibles across sports, entertainment and culture using their existing...
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Verizon lawsuit names city, planning board, code enforcement

HUDSON — Verizon Wireless is suing the city, the planning board and the code enforcement department over the company’s application for antennas atop Providence Hall. Verizon filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. The board approved the application from Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Netflix, Hulu Utility Fees Lawsuit Kicked Out of Federal Court

Netflix Inc., Hulu LLC, and other streaming entertainment services battling Indiana municipalities over alleged dodging of local franchise fees will head back to a state court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit denied entry to the federal courts. The companies had appealed a district court decision...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Mexican highway robbers stole 7 million rounds of US-bound ammo

Armed assailants stopped and stole two trailer-loads of small-caliber ammunition, consisting of more than 7 million total rounds, bound for the U.S. on June 11. The Mexican newspaper Milenio reported the more than 7 million rounds of ammunition was valued at more than 55 million Mexican Pesos, more than $2.7 million USD. The theft took place on a highway in Mexico’s most violent state, Guanajuato.

Comments / 0

Community Policy