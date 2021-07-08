Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Evil Has Been Renewed for a Third Season by Paramount+

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streaming service Paramount+ apparently likes Evil as they have renewed it for a third season. I previously commented that the move of the supernatural drama from CBS to the affiliated streamer would be a good thing, and that appears to have proven true. That series first aired on CBS during the 2019-20 season, and was renewed for a second year despite mediocre ratings (though it did receive high marks from critics). It was not added to the network’s 2020-21 schedule, though, and its fate appeared to be in doubt. But in May it was announced that the show would be shifting to the Paramount+. It premiered in June and has performed well according to the streamer, growing its viewership each week. CBS has not been a good network for genre shows (especially over the last ten years), and if Evil had returned to the Prime Time lineup with ratings declines, its chances for renewal would have been low. The show certainly fits better in the streaming environment and could continue on Paramount+ for several more seasons. It comes from Robert and Michelle King who created The Good Fight for the streamer and that one has proven to be a hit. An episode count has not been announced for the third season, but expect it to be in the ten to thirteen ep range.

www.cancelledscifi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Emerson
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Aasif Mandvi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Fantasy Television#Cbs#Sci Fi#Weekly Roundup#Weekly Listings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Horror Stories: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the first season includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, Merrin Dungey, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan Belissa Escobedo, Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Madison Bailey, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season Two? Has the IMDb TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Evil - Renewed for 3rd Season by Paramount+

PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS HIT ORIGINAL SERIES "EVIL" FOR A THIRD SEASON. The First Three Episodes of Season Two of "EVIL" Are Currently Available to Stream on Paramount +; New Episodes Drop Weekly on Sundays. Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its hit original series, EVIL, was renewed for...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Grown-ish: Season Five? Has the Freeform Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. However, she quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. In season four, Zoey and the gang return for senior year but first, they head to Mexico for a summer getaway of fun and drama.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Wellington Paranormal: Season Two? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Press Your Luck: Season Four? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s daytime game show which ran for three seasons on CBS. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, this version of the series features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

The Good Fight earns its earliest renewal as it's picked up for Season 6

Paramount+ has ordered a sixth season of the acclaimed legal drama just four episodes into its fifth season. The renewal comes two weeks after Paramount+ renewed Evil for Season 3 as creators Robert and Michelle King signed a rich new five-year overall deal with ViacomCBS. “The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” Paramount+'s head of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight‘s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Good Fight' Season 6 Fate Revealed by Paramount+

Diane Lockhart will live to fight another day. On Tuesday, Paramount+ confirmed that The Good Fight has been renewed for Season 6. President of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens issued a statement on the good news. "The Good Fight's provocative, whip-smart, and the no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever,...
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Good Fight’ Starring Christine Baranski Renewed for Season 6

Paramount+ delivered good news to The Good Fight viewers (and fans of quality dramas, in general) by confirming the series has been renewed for a sixth season. The announcement came just four episodes into the 10 episode fifth season. Season five premiered on Paramount+ on June 24, 2021 and airs...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Good Fight - Renewed for a 6th Season

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its critically acclaimed original series, THE GOOD FIGHT, was renewed for a sixth season. The first four episodes of season five of THE GOOD FIGHT are currently available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes of the 10-episode long fifth season drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Good Girls': Why NBC Canceled the Series After Season 4

NBC canceled their dramedy, Good Girls, at the end of June, much to the shock and dismay of fans and cast members alike. NBC canned the show after four seasons and a successful stint on Netflix. However, not even the streamer is picking up another season of the show, which starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman and Manny Montana. This is due to the show being a dud ratings-wise for NBC and Netflix having the sole rights to streaming the show. NBC didn't want to foot the bill for another season, and despite its success on Netflix, the streamer didn't see the value in producing a fifth season, either.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'The Haves and the Have Nots' Canceled: Why the OWN Show is Ending

After eight seasons on the air, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end tonight on OWN. Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry and aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the soap opera followed the lives of three families—the Cryers, the Harringtons and the Youngs—struggling to coexist in Savannah, Georgia.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has been a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America for over 15 years. Roberts, who has been open about her health battles in the past, used her social media platform to acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013 publicly. Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Thursday, July 22: Stitch Coos At Abby, Teen Scene Heats Up, Amanda Out For Blood

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, July 22 tease that Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) hooks up with legal eagle Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) but is it for business or pleasure? Elsewhere the Naked Heiress and her sneaky, snaky ex remember the past (again), will this lead to something more than smiles and fond ‘remember whens?’ And the teen scene heats up when Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) gets a surprise from Moses Winters (Jacob Aaron Gaines).

Comments / 0

Community Policy