Evil Has Been Renewed for a Third Season by Paramount+

The streaming service Paramount+ apparently likes Evil as they have renewed it for a third season. I previously commented that the move of the supernatural drama from CBS to the affiliated streamer would be a good thing, and that appears to have proven true. That series first aired on CBS during the 2019-20 season, and was renewed for a second year despite mediocre ratings (though it did receive high marks from critics). It was not added to the network’s 2020-21 schedule, though, and its fate appeared to be in doubt. But in May it was announced that the show would be shifting to the Paramount+. It premiered in June and has performed well according to the streamer, growing its viewership each week. CBS has not been a good network for genre shows (especially over the last ten years), and if Evil had returned to the Prime Time lineup with ratings declines, its chances for renewal would have been low. The show certainly fits better in the streaming environment and could continue on Paramount+ for several more seasons. It comes from Robert and Michelle King who created The Good Fight for the streamer and that one has proven to be a hit. An episode count has not been announced for the third season, but expect it to be in the ten to thirteen ep range.