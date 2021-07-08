Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Iowa University Employee Arrested For Using School Credit Cards

By Danielle
Posted by 
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a company credit card can be great. You don't have to pay out of pocket for work expenses and get reimbursed later. But for some, it can apparently be tempting to use it for personal expenses as well. An Iowa State University employee fell into the temptation and was...

kdat.com

Comments / 1

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Iowa State University#Kcrg#Xoom#Wells Fargo Bank#Western Union Bank#Target#Serve Credit Union#Sam S Club#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Education
News Break
Walmart
Related
Iowa StateKCCI.com

ISU employee accused of mishandling $115K in credit card fraud

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University employee is accused of mishandling the school's money. Investigators say 25-year-old Miranda Richmann put more than $115,000 on a credit card shared between certain employees. She is accused of using that card at several banks, Target, Venmo and Walmart. It's issued to be...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Best credit cards for Uber

You can save money and earn rewards on your next Uber ride by charging the right card. These are your best options. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Credits & LoansSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Don't overlook credit union credit cards

When you’re frequently bombarded with ads for credit cards at big banks, it’s easy to overlook credit cards at a local credit union. These not-for-profit organizations typically require membership based on location or affiliation with an employer, a family member or an organization. Major credit card issuers generally don’t have these requirements.
Credits & LoansDaily Times

Credit card awards are in political peril

The same politicians who mostly killed free checking and debit card rewards programs through government price controls are setting their sights on credit cards — and that means miles, cash back and other rewards are now in jeopardy. That’s a potential political earthquake, because a recent study found that 84%...
Credits & Loansdatabricks.com

Using Your Data to Stop Credit Card Fraud: Capital One and Other Best Practices

Fraud is a costly and growing problem – research estimates that $1 of fraud costs companies 3.36x in chargeback, replacement and operational cost. Adding to the pain, according to experts, there are not enough regulations to protect small businesses from chargebacks and losses from fraud. Despite significant advancements in credit card fraud, risk management techniques have adapted, and fraudsters are still able to find loopholes and exploit the system. For credit card companies, the threat of fraudulent card usage is a constant, which results in the need for accurate credit card fraud detection systems. All organizations are at risk of fraud and fraudulent activities, but that risk is especially burdensome to those in financial services. “Threats can originate from internal or external sources, but the effects can be devastating – including loss of consumer confidence, incarceration for those involved, and even the downfall of corporations,” says Badrish Davay, a Data Engineering and Machine Learning leader at Capital One. CNBC reports that the US is the most credit card fraud prone country in the world.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Mail Carrier Charged With Stealing Receipts and Rebates

An eastern Iowa mail carrier is facing charges after authorities say she took customer receipts being sent in for rebates and, if that wasn't bad enough, took actual rebates too. 33-year-old Kami Stephens (she recently changed her name from Kami Fry, according to Our Quad Cities) of Wapello pleaded not...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Credit card delinquency statistics

Our team has compiled statistics on U.S. credit card delinquencies over the years, as well as collections and much more. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Credits & LoansBankrate.com

Average credit card debt in the U.S.

The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Americans started 2021 with markedly better credit and lower credit card debt, on average than a year before. The question is, as the economy starts to re-open post-pandemic, can they keep up the trend?

Comments / 1

Community Policy