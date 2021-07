Durham, N.C. — In just 24 hours after WRAL News reported on the conditions of a Durham rental home, more than $1,000 was donated to help the family stuck there. Tia Hoyt, who does not have a job, shares the home with her four children. Her rent is paid through a voucher program from the Durham Housing Authority. She reached out to WRAL News about mold and dampness in her home which, she says, her landlord has failed to fix.