A Sedalia woman is arrested on DWI and drug charges after a traffic stop in Moniteau County. A Moniteau County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car driving erratically on Highway 50 near California Sunday. The deputy says they conducted a field sobriety test on Jada Weaver, 34, and arrested her for driving while intoxicated. It was at that time that Weaver allegedly told the deputy she had marijuana and a THC pen hidden in her groin area. Deputies say in addition to those items, they found methamphetamine and a black substance that was sent to a lab for testing.