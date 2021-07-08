The Lord of the Rings Director Reveals the Only Time He "Snapped" While Making the Trilogy

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhile it's hard to imagine a time when The Lord of the Rings wasn't a guaranteed success, before Peter Jackson delivered audiences his take on the fantasy epic in the early 2000s, studio New Line Cinema wasn't entirely as supportive of his vision, with the filmmaker recently recalling a time on set when he "snapped" following a message about restraining his budget in the middle of the production. Despite tension getting the best of him at the moment, Jackson can fully understand how the studio would be so concerned with the numbers, not only because of the price tag but also because the trilogy was being filmed on the other side of the planet from them in New Zealand.

