Chicago’s Divvy bikeshare expanding to Southwest, Northwest sides
Chicago’s Divvy bike-sharing program is coming to 15 additional Southwest and Northwest side communities, part of a plan to expand service citywide in 2022. The expansion will include doubling the number of electric-assist bikes in the system, adding stations geared toward e-bikes and creating new bike lanes, officials with the city and Lyft, which operates Divvy, said Thursday at a North Lawndale news conference.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0