‘I could kiss you right now.’ Teacher banned from classroom over alleged misconduct.
A Broward teacher is no longer allowed to teach in Florida after a state investigation into allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior with at least two students. Daniel Buck, 38, a former technology teacher at Western High in Davie, is accused of making comments such as, “Your legs are thick in all the right places” and “You know, I’ve always liked the idea of a taboo student-teacher relationship.”www.tribuneledgernews.com
