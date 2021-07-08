Pinetree Country Club, site of weekend killing, reopens

KENNESAW – Golfers have returned to the Pinetree Country Club, shuttered for days in the aftermath of Saturday's discovery of three dead men on the course. Several dozen cars were parked outside the club Thursday afternoon, as a handful of players teed off near the clubhouse. Most declined to be interviewed, but one club member said the course’s 10th hole—where the bodies of Henry Valdez, Paul Pierson, and Gene Siller were found Saturday afternoon—remains indefinitely closed.