Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennesaw, GA

Pinetree Country Club, site of weekend killing, reopens

By Chart Riggall criggall@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNESAW – Golfers have returned to the Pinetree Country Club, shuttered for days in the aftermath of Saturday's discovery of three dead men on the course. Several dozen cars were parked outside the club Thursday afternoon, as a handful of players teed off near the clubhouse. Most declined to be interviewed, but one club member said the course’s 10th hole—where the bodies of Henry Valdez, Paul Pierson, and Gene Siller were found Saturday afternoon—remains indefinitely closed.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Georgia Sports
Kennesaw, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cobb, GA
State
California State
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Country Club#Golf Course#The Pinetree Country Club#Frey Lake Court#American#Cobb Police#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy