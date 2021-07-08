Cobb County to be one site of five in national opioid trial

Cobb County will be one of a select few jurisdictions nationwide where a national lawsuit against opioid distributors is tried in court, the county announced this week. The suit by the county, originally filed in Atlanta, was merged with litigation in Ohio from other state and local governments across the country, according to a news release. Cobb is one of five locales where the lawsuit will be tried, which targets in particular pharmacies who are alleged to have profited off the opioid crisis.