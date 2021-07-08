New EasySwitch HEPA Vac Simplifies the Process of Vacuuming Wet and Dry Materials

The 360 S10 robot vacuum has a lot of great features, but perhaps the most important are the obstacle avoidance and powerful suction. 360 Smart Life is a company that you may not be familiar with, as it’s not as popular in the robot vacuum space as some other companies. But it is definitely one that you should pay attention to. The S10 is not the company’s first robot vacuum, but it is in the running to be the best on the market.