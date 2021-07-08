Cancel
Retail

Celerant Technology® Integrates Point of Sale Software with Hobby and Train Wholesaler, Emery Distributors™

Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced a new integration with Emery Distributors, a family-owned, hobby and train wholesaler. Through Celerant’s point of sale software, hobby shop retailers can access Emery Distributors’ product catalog, import products and automatically order inventory for their brick-and-mortar store locations, based on min/max levels.

Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ELYON International, Inc. Launches ScrumOnDemand, A Global IT On-demand Hiring Platform

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrumOnDemand, a subsidiary of ELYON International, Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, WA, will go live today, offering free registration for global IT professionals seeking to join high-performing scrum teams. ScrumOnDemand's mission is simple, provide global access to IT projects to the underutilized and underrepresented. The result, empowering enterprises with purposeful projects to get matched with qualified teams to achieve flexibility and immediate access to a global talent pool.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software merge to form KPI, L.P.

Logistics industry firms Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software have merged to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (KPI), the companies said today. Funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corp. have acquired a majority interest in the company, with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining equity stakes, the companies also said. KPI will be based in Belton, Mo. Larry Strayhorn, CEO of Pulse Integration, will lead the new company, joined by executives from Pulse, Kuecker, and QC as part of the leadership team. The founders’ vision is to “build a full-service integrator platform with an industry leading software offering,” according to Strayhorn. “Pulse, Kuecker, and QC all hold the same core values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead to combine our companies and extend our track record of value creation, innovation, and success as a larger operator,” Strayhorn said in a statement. Kuecker is a material handling solutions provider with more than 40 years of experience. Using a customized approach, the firm works to design, engineer, and implement logistics management solutions to increase distribution efficiency. Kuecker provides cutting-edge solutions in logistics management, supply chain management, value chain management, industrial automation, inventory management, and more, the company said. Pulse is a systems integrator with more than 50 years of experience serving customers throughout North America. The company is focused on helping companies leverage the right mix of technology in their facilities, and works to understand, collaborate, and analyze business needs in real-time, and provide custom-engineered solutions in a tiered delivery process, according to company leaders. QC provides innovative software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. Headquartered in Cincinnati, the company has been providing software solutions to customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations using innovative supply chain automation software solutions, the firm said.
Softwaresnntv.com

CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software

Originally Posted On: CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software | Engineering.com. CAD interoperability specialist CCE has been busy making updates to its EnSuite-Cloud ReVue real-time collaboration product since it became available in April. This month the company announced major upgrades to the software, including integration with Autodesk Inventor and Solid Edge.
Staten Island, NYStamford Advocate

Celerant Technology® Expands Retail Software with Rezosystems™ an Advanced Rental Solution for the Ski/Snowboard Industry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the ski and snowboard industry, today announced a partnership and integration with Rezosystems, the creator of custom activity-based reservation systems for ski, bicycle, watersports and jeep/ATV businesses. Rezo extends Celerant’s rental management capabilities by delivering advanced reservation management functionality. Through the integration, retailers can place reservations, manage rentals, and accept payment with Celerant’s point of sale platform.
Softwareaithority.com

GaleForce Digital Technologies Introduces Workamajig API Integration for MediaForce Media Planning and Buying Software

Mediaforce First Platform to Integrate With Popular Project Management Software’s Media Plans Function. Today, GaleForce Digital Technologies announced the introduction of the newest API integration for its robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform. GaleForce is partnering with Project Management Software leader Workamajig, whose new Media Plans functionality will fully integrate with MediaForce. This agreement makes GaleForce Digital Technologies the first and only company to implement Workamajig’s Media Plans tool in connecting media planning ventures from outside of Workamajig automatically into its interface. “We are thrilled to further our integration capabilities with Workamajig in the Media Accounting space,” GaleForce Digital Technologies COO Erin Labrato remarked when reached for comment. “We’ve launched a successful working partnership with Workamajig over the last year and will continue to grow our capabilities within both platforms to further foster a synergistic relationship beneficial to our mutual clients.”
Softwaresouthfloridareporter.com

What to Look for in an Employee Training Tracking Software

When choosing an employee training tracking software, make sure that you choose a quality product. When you are shopping for these products, be sure to compare all the different available features, and think about whether or not the modules offered by each program are important for your business. What exactly...
SoftwareBenzinga

OTR Global Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies To Positive

OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) to Positive from Mixed. The change in rating follows channel checks with distributors, resellers, and system integrators. Price action: CHKP shares traded higher by 4.75% at $123.92 on the last check Friday.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Check Point Software Technologies Increases Cloud Support For Alibaba

Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) extended its multi-cloud support via Check Point CloudGuard’s integration with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (NYSE: BABA) Cloud. Alibaba Cloud’s customers will gain from enhanced cloud network security and posture management. Other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within...
Softwarebankingexchange.com

The Benefits of Training Software when Upskilling Bank Employees

Differentiating oneself amongst competitors in the financial and banking space can be won through superior customer service, particularly in employee technical competency. Getting employees to an optimal level of software proficiency can take time, but doing it faster and better than everyone else will have massive advantages. Corporate investment banks...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Hybrid Integration Platform Market Top Players By 2026: Software AG, Informatica, Dell Boomi, Liaison Technologies, Mulesoft etc.

﻿Predicting Growth Scope: Hybrid Integration Platform Market. The Hybrid Integration Platform Market was accounted at US$ xx ML in 2019 and is likely to grow by US$ xx ML during the prediction period. The research is used to assess the Hybrid Integration Platform market in the timeline forecast. The industry revenue figures for each geographical area are included in the Hybrid Integration Platform analysis report. The Hybrid Integration Platform study also includes an industry overview of emerging innovations focused on creative business models, growth opportunities, the competitive strategic background, and a variety of value-added goods that can drive market growth. Likewise, the research presents the most recent demand estimation for the forecasted time period.
Los Angeles, CAsocalTech.com

Endgame Lands $17M For Sales Software

Los Angeles-based Endgame, a developer of software that links user behavior with sales opportunities, has raised $17M in funding, according to the company. The funding was split between a $12.25M, Series A funding round led by Menlo Ventures, and an earlier $5M Series Seed funding which was led by Upfront Ventures. As part of the funding, the company sa.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rental

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medigus (MDGS) Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale Distributor

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology-based company engaged in advancing innovative solutions for large-scale market applications, today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase a controlling interest in a Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) electronics distributor (the target company) with several outlets in Israel and a growing e-commerce operation.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

CLOUD VISION TECHNOLOGY APPOINTED AS ALIBABA CLOUD DISTRIBUTOR IN MALAYSIA

Cloud Vision Technology Sdn Bhd has been appointed by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, as an official distributor in Malaysia. Cloud Vision Technology specialises in distribution of innovative IT solutions, covering technology areas for every part of the enterprise IT infrastructure. As an authorised distributor in Malaysia for Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Vision Technology aims to expand Alibaba Cloud’s footprint and full-fledged solutions to partners and customers across the country.
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Integrated Biometrics’ Optical LES Technology vs Traditional Prism-Based Sensors

Light Emitting Sensor (LES) technology is changing the biometric identity landscape. Based on the science of electroluminescence, LES devices generate fingerprint images by energizing particles of luminescent phosphor suspended in a multilayer film structure. The resulting images are captured using proven digital photography optics. This whitepaper by Integrated Biometrics explores...
Electronicstheiet.org

AmpliTube X-Gear FX pedals launched with hardware-software integration

IK Multimedia has announced its first-ever hardware digital effects pedals, each one accompanied by a software 'digital twin'. These four new 'boutique' pedals will come with matching AmpliTube software versions, designed to allow greater flexibility between stage and studio. Each of the new AmpliTube X-Gear pedals features 16 different effects,...
Computersinvezz.com

Alchemy integrates Polygon technology to accelerate blockchain development

Polygon’s scaling solutions have more than 450 Dapps and 1.7 million unique users. Developers creating the top Dapps on ETH will avail of Polygon’s low cost, high speed. Alchemy, the most powerful blockchain development platform, which more than two-thirds of Ethereum (ETH/USD) Dapps rely on, has integrated Polygon to accelerate development of blockchain products and services. Polygon, formerly MATIC (MATIC/USD), is the first user-friendly, well-structured platform to scale Ethereum and develop infrastructure. At its heart is the flexible Polygon SDK, a modular framework that helps create and link Plasma, Validium, Optimistic Rollups, and other Secured Chains with sustainability and independence in mind.
Real Estaterejournals.com

Upland Real Estate Group closes sale of Minnesota Hobby Lobby

Upland Real Estate Group‘s net lease team of Deborah Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers represented the seller in the sale of the Hobby Lobby net lease investment property in West St. Paul, Minnesota, for more than $6.3 million. The buyer is based in California. Hobby Lobby is the largest...

