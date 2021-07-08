American Horror Stories Gets First Trailer: Watch
For the past decade, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have been the leaders of bringing horror to the small screen with their FX series, American Horror Story. With ten seasons and a fervent fan base under their belts, the shows has now expanded to the spinoff anthology series American Horror Stories. Pushed back from its original premiere date last summer, the anthology is at last coming to Hulu on July 15th, and its first trailer is here.consequence.net
