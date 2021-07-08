American Horror Stories Gets First Trailer: Watch

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It has been nearly two years since we last saw a spooky, psychosexual, socially conscious tale of murder, mystery, and the macabre on one of the most popular horror TV shows on the air from the mind of co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Well, luckily, fans will not have to wait on American Horror Story Season 10 for very much longer as the follow-up to 2019’s tribute to the slasher era with American Horror Story: 1984 is steadily approaching. We already know that this latest season is called American Horror Story: Double Feature, but there is even more information we have to tingle your spine with, such as when you can expect to watch it.