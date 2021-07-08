New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play

Demon Slayer has had an insane 2021 so far, not just thanks to the release of its first feature-length film in the Mugen Train hitting North American theaters and home video, but also with the upcoming arrival of the anime's second season, and Playstation's State of Play has added fuel to the fire with another game trailer for The Hinokami Chronicles. From the latest video, we can see that the game will re-tell the earlier parts of the anime franchise wherein Tanjiro and his new friends crossed their swords against the monstrous drum demon known as Kyogai.