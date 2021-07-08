Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer has had an insane 2021 so far, not just thanks to the release of its first feature-length film in the Mugen Train hitting North American theaters and home video, but also with the upcoming arrival of the anime's second season, and Playstation's State of Play has added fuel to the fire with another game trailer for The Hinokami Chronicles. From the latest video, we can see that the game will re-tell the earlier parts of the anime franchise wherein Tanjiro and his new friends crossed their swords against the monstrous drum demon known as Kyogai.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Anime Series#Playstation State Of Play#North American#The Hinokami Chronicles#Xbox One#Nezuko#Cyber Connect#The Demon Slayer Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Comicspurexbox.com

Video: New Demon Slayer Gameplay Captures The Anime Perfectly

Fans were happy to find out last month that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles would be getting a western release one day after its launch in Japan. The anime has exploded in certain territories around the world, with the recent film becoming the highest grossing movie of 2020, as well as the biggest film in Japan of all time. So yeah, it's a pretty big deal.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Tsuzumi Mansion Story Gameplay Trailer

Sega have released a new gameplay trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles during the PlayStation State of Play. As previously reported, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga (and game it is based upon) takes place in a historical fantasy version of Taisho-era Japan. Tanjiro Kamado is the child of charcoal sellers, and is out selling his families wares when they are attacked by demons.
ComicsAnime News Network

Demon Slayer Gets New Novel on July 16

New novel adapts manga, upcoming anime's Entertainment District Arc. This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is inspiring a new novel that will ship on July 16. The novel is titled Kimetesu no Yaiba Novelize: Yūkaku Sennyū Daisakusen-hen (Operation Infiltrate the Entertainment District Arc). Shuka Matsuda (The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Scars They Left Behind) is writing the novel, and Gotouge is providing the illustrations.
ComicsPosted by
PC Gamer

Demon Slayer manga gets a game adaption this October, and it's coming to PC

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first appeared as a manga in February 2016, but has since received an anime adaptation and a film. Set in early 20th century Japan, it follows the adventures of brother and sister duo Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado, who are drawn into a secret society called the Demon Slayer Corps which, as you can probably guess, is no friend of demons, no siree.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation State of Play event July 2021

This week the highly anticipated Sony PlayStation State of Play event took place and was streamed live to Twitch and YouTube for PlayStation gamers to enjoy. If you missed the live event you can catch up on all the news, games and features included in the State of Play show in the showcase embedded below.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Demon Slayer Parody Trailer: Mugen Train Goes Viral

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train It has been one of the most dominant movie releases in the world since it was first released last fall. Today, it has become almost the movie most successful released in 2020, despite the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie of anime continues to...
Video GamesNewsweek

PlayStation State of Play: How to Watch the 'Deathloop' Livestream

PlayStation will be broadcasting one of their "State of Play" livestreams on Thursday, with Arkane Studios' Deathloop serving as the headline attraction. Over the past few years, Sony has been gradually distancing itself from the hustle and bustle of E3 (and was not present at 2021's event in any capacity whatsoever), in favor of hosting smaller mini-conferences throughout the year. Known as "State of Play" livestreams, these are held on an irregular basis but there is usually one every other month at least. In that sense, they are similar to Nintendo's quarterly "Direct" broadcasts.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Watch PlayStation’s New State of Play Presentation

Sony is bringing a new State of Play digital showcase to gamers this afternoon and you’ll be able to watch it live right here. While we know today’s digital showcase will put the focus on Deathloop and other third-party games (we’ll have to keep waiting to see Sony’s own big games), there should still be some fun things to be excited about in today’s State of Play. With 30 minutes planned (and only 9 dedicated to Deathloop) hopefully we’ll get some neat surprises.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Watch 9 Minutes Of New Deathloop Gameplay, Courtesy Of PlayStation's Latest State Of Play

Arkane Lyon has been hard at work on Deathloop, its new IP that offers a stylistic shooter experience with a western/cyberpunk twist. Originally slated to release this May, the ongoing global pandemic, among other contributing factors, has caused the team to delay. With Deathloop on the horizon for September, Arkane is showing off even more footage courtesy of PlayStation's latest State of Play showcase.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

PlayStation State Of Play Is Coming This Thursday

After the craziness that was E3, many people had thought that we had gotten all the announcements out of our system. However, that does not seem to be the case. As usual, PlayStation made an announcement today for a brand new State of Play that will be coming much sooner than anyone thought.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Demon Slayer becomes the best anime ever

According to information from Tarreo, the successful shonen Demon Slayer it is now considered the best anime. The news came from a survey conducted in the anime magazine and recently the result of the voting was published. Series like Evangelion, Sailor Moon, and My Hero Academia lagged behind. Fans of...
Comicsgamingideology.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date News: Stream to Reveal More About Tanjiro’s Next Adventure

The Demon Slayer Season 2 release date looks like it will be revealed very soon. Following the huge success of the record-breaking Mugen Train movie (and the first season that kicked off the anime phenomenon), Tanjiro and co return with Demon Slayer Season 2 – the Entertainment District Arc. We’ve known for a while that Demon Slayer Season 2 will have a 2021 release date, it was just a matter of when the first episode would come out.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Everything shown in PlayStation's State of Play broadcast

PlayStation's July State of Play broadcast included new details on Death Stranding's PS5 Director's Cut, a reveal for Moss: Book 2, a delay for Sifu and a lot of Deathloop. The 30-minute show kicked off with Moss: Book 2, a second chapter of cute virtual reality mouse adventuring coming to PlayStation VR.
Designers & Collectionsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Demon Slayer announces new clothing collection with Uniqlo

Demon Slayer It’s had a great year so far, with the first movie hitting theaters in the West and currently airing on Funimation, with the second season scheduled to arrive later this year. Now, it seems that Tanjiro and his demon hunter friends will receive a new clothes collection thanks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy