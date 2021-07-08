Cancel
Lil Baby Released From Police Custody in Paris, Fined for Cannabis in Car

By Daniel Kreps
UPDATE (7/9): Lil Baby was released from police custody in Paris, France Friday, July 9th, The Associated Press reports. The rapper received a fine for having marijuana in his car. Following his release, Lil Baby posted a photo on Instagram promoting an upcoming show along with the caption, “Thank You To Everyone Who Checced On Me!!” He also shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram Stories in which he held up a middle finger and added the text, “Back at it,” with a facepalm emoji.

