In the days ahead, there will be much reported about philanthropist Mary Anne Cree‘s countless acts of generosity. But to treasure her legacy, it’s necessary to start back in the late 1800s, when her father Charles Addison Sammons was born in Ardmore. It was just 12 years later he found himself an orphan and moved to his aunt’s farm in Plano. It didn’t take long for the boy to decide that agriculture was not where his future lay. Nonetheless, he was an industrious lad. During his high school years he had a laundry route; following high school he ventured into such undertakings as hay and grain, cotton trading and eventually insurance.