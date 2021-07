Health is personal- It's by far the most sacred lifetime asset of a person despite knowing it will come to an end, yet thrives on cherishing it through what life is willing to put up. Simultaneously every individual cares to enjoy, try new options available, interact and experiment. Walk the roads that are not necessarily safe and healthy. Sure, life seems like we are against a double-edged sword, doomed to stay healthy and doomed to give up unhealthy habits. Individuals require help make the right choice, as they are not universally experts in every aspect of life science can offer. Some shortcut by putting the burden on physicians and health professionals, some contravene by ignoring expert opinion, others build a coalition with their physician for guidance. Such variations of attitude open a new controversial subject.