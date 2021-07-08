Cancel
Memphis, TN

MPD names suspect involved in 7-year-old’s death; two others unidentified

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 13 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police have identified a man believed to be involved in a 7-year-old’s death.

MPD issued a warrant for Jordan Pittman.

Kelby Shorty was found dead on North Montgomery Street on Sunday.

Police found multiple people shot when they arrived at the scene.

Two more men are wanted in connection to Shorty’s death.

The other two suspects have yet to be identified.

Pittman is charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and two counts of Employment of Firearm During the Commission of Dangerous Felony.

If you have any details on Pittman’s location or know either of the two unidentified men, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

