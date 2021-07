The Reds should consider several shortstops in the upcoming MLB Draft. The Cincinnati Reds own the 17th overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft. Looking at a few mock drafts around the league, the feeling is that the shortstop position will be a popular pick in the first round. While it may be a popular pick in the first round, that doesn’t mean the Reds need to make a selection at shortstop with their first overall pick.