’90 Day Fiancé’: Natalie Mordovtseva Says Women Went ‘Paternal’ Men

Asuelu drops a major bombshell on Kalani on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? when it comes to planning their family. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode, the couple -- who are already parents to their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy -- are going car shopping and Asuelu has his eye on a white minivan that seats eight people. Kalani notes that they need to get a smaller vehicle that's better on gas. The car salesman agrees with Kalani when they tell him that Asuelu does ride-sharing to make money. But Asuelu is intent on getting the minivan.