’90 Day Fiancé’: Natalie Mordovtseva Says Women Went ‘Paternal’ Men
90 Day Fiancé couple Mike and Natalie have been driving fans up a wall for some time now — many can’t understand why the two ever got together in the first place. As their relationship continues to devolve on television, Natalie Mordovtseva has taken to Instagram to post her thoughts more and more recently. Recently, one of her posts about what women want out of a man had some viewers going off in the comments.www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0