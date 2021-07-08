Cancel
Pick of the Day: Custody Battle (in LA) 7/16

thecomedybureau.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, you’ve probably caught wind of a thing called Roast Battle. Maybe you’ve even heard of it’s antithesis, Boast Rattle. Well, now, there’s a new niche twist to two comedians going at each other’s throats with the best jokes they can come up with and it’s called, Custody Battle. If the comics are fighting for custody of something, the jokes might even get a little more personal, perhaps, but with the artifice of fake(?) hearing for custody of someone or something. Also, this will be a showcase of great women and LGBTQIA+ comedians.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyle Heights#Custody Battle#Lgbtqia#Baader House
