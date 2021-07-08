Pick of the Day: Custody Battle (in LA) 7/16

At this point, you’ve probably caught wind of a thing called Roast Battle. Maybe you’ve even heard of it’s antithesis, Boast Rattle. Well, now, there’s a new niche twist to two comedians going at each other’s throats with the best jokes they can come up with and it’s called, Custody Battle. If the comics are fighting for custody of something, the jokes might even get a little more personal, perhaps, but with the artifice of fake(?) hearing for custody of someone or something. Also, this will be a showcase of great women and LGBTQIA+ comedians.