Relationship Advice

Situation 805: " I think my husband is cheating on me and my pet knows it!"

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo my husband and I are no longer speaking because I believe he is having an affair. He strayed once before and promised to never do it again. The reason I think he is seeing someone else is because our pet cockatoo has been talking differently lately and saying things like “Hey baby”, “You’re the best” and “I want you”. My husband says the bird is crazy and that he is not seeing someone else. My cockatoo imitates what he hears. Should I believe the bird or my husband?

Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
Trouble Relationship
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
InspireMore

‘I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. ‘I’m bringing him to the bedroom, turning on my favorite show, and he is mine for the next 2 hours.’: Mom of 3 urges ‘stand in the gap’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. Oops. That kinda sounds like kidnapping. Allow me to explain. When I visit my...
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
Relationship Advice

Situation 805: “I want to move in with my girlfriend but there’s something I haven’t told my parents”

Can you guys help me? I am 24 years old and I’ve been dating my girlfriend on the DL. I still live at home with my parents and my little brothers. I go Cal Poly and I have a part time job. I live in Santa Maria but I commute to SLO. I met my girlfriend in college and we’ve been together for a little over a year. I really want to introduce my girlfriend to my friends and family but I don’t know if I will ruin the relationship if I do because I know a lot of people will be apposed to our relationship. I’ve been able to keep it on the DL because we only meet up in SLO or out of town. Well my girlfriend wants to move in together so we can spend more time together but she isn’t really working right now and if I were to move out on my own my parents have told me they would help me out with money, but if they find out about me living with my girl, they won’t be okay with it and probably not help me out financially. My uncle is the only one I have told about my girlfriend and he straight out told me that this woman isn’t for me and that I’d be dumb to move in with her now, and that I should just focus on myself. The thing is that my girlfriend is divorced with 2 kids of her own and she’s 41. How can I make this work.
This is what it feels like when your wife leaves you for another man

When my wife left me for one of her colleagues, my impulse was to throw myself into work and try to ignore it. We were all in the same industry and the situation was common knowledge among my peers, although nobody made reference to it until it came to the planning of an annual charity ball, at which my wife and I – and her new partner – had previously been regular attendees. It was when a colleague said: “I guess you won’t be going this year…,” that it really hit me that there was no corner of my life that wouldn’t be impacted by her betrayal.
Situation 805: “Girl I’m dating doesn’t have a relationship with her kids, but she’s cool with mine?!”

What’s up 95.7 The Beat. I have started to date this girl who I knew from years ago. We were acquaintances back in the day. We kinda hung out within the same circle. During that time I was in a relationship. I recently got divorced and I have custody of my 2 daughters. One is 5 and the other is 3 years old. This girl I’ve been talking to is really easy going, fun, caring she’s got me whooped! We just get along really good and we always have a good time. It’s only been 3 months since we’ve been dating. She also has children from he previous relationship. Her ex has full custody of their 3 kids. I am starting to have second thoughts of dating this girl though.
Amomama

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Husband Who Lies to Her All the Time – Subscriber Story

A woman is shattered when she discovers her husband has been lying to her, but then she devises the perfect plan to get her revenge. Agnes Danton believed she was happily married until the day she found a piece of clothing that didn't belong to her in her laundry basket. Agnes stared at the blouse. It was lovely and expensive and something Agnes would never have dared to wear.
Harriette Cole: My friend told me what my husband did years ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn’t want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.
Amomama

Guy Tries to Get Rid of His Own Mother to Live with His Pregnant Wife, Karma Reaches Him Immediately - Story of the Day

Tracy meets her mother-in-law after a short time dating John. But as she gets pregnant, he tries to get rid of his own mother and life teaches him a lesson. Tracy met John at a friend’s party and they immediately fell in love. They were introduced by a common friend and by the end of the night, after a few drinks and a long talk, they kissed. John called Tracy often and a few weeks later, they decided to make things more serious.

