Retail

Celerant Technology® Integrates Point of Sale Software with Hobby and Train Wholesaler, Emery Distributors™

 13 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced a new integration with Emery Distributors, a family-owned, hobby and train wholesaler. Through Celerant’s point of sale software, hobby shop retailers can access Emery Distributors’ product catalog, import products and automatically order inventory for their brick-and-mortar store locations, based on min/max levels.

Softwarenddist.com

Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration and QC Software to Merge

Kansas City – July 20, 2021 – Leading integration firms Kuecker Logistics Group, Inc. (“Kuecker”), Pulse Integration (“PULSE”), and QC Software, LLC (“QC”) announced today that they have combined to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (“KPI” or the “Company”). In conjunction with this combination, funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) have acquired a majority interest in the Company with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining significant equity stakes.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Changing an industry: Integrated Biometrics Steve Thies reflects on identity technology

Biometrics is still in its infancy as an industry, and just beginning to evolve beyond being driven by government demand, says retiring Integrated Biometrics CEO Steve Thies. “The commercial enterprises of the world are still trying to figure out how to make it work for them in a fashion that creates benefits for them,” he observes in an interview with Biometric Update.
Softwaresnntv.com

CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software

Originally Posted On: CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software | Engineering.com. CAD interoperability specialist CCE has been busy making updates to its EnSuite-Cloud ReVue real-time collaboration product since it became available in April. This month the company announced major upgrades to the software, including integration with Autodesk Inventor and Solid Edge.
SoftwareRegister Citizen

Faye Business Systems Group Named to 2021 VAR 100 List by Accounting Today

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment and integration, has announced it has earned a spot on the top 100 value-added resellers list by Accounting Today for the third consecutive year. “As we all start to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Staten Island, NYStamford Advocate

Celerant Technology® Expands Retail Software with Rezosystems™ an Advanced Rental Solution for the Ski/Snowboard Industry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the ski and snowboard industry, today announced a partnership and integration with Rezosystems, the creator of custom activity-based reservation systems for ski, bicycle, watersports and jeep/ATV businesses. Rezo extends Celerant’s rental management capabilities by delivering advanced reservation management functionality. Through the integration, retailers can place reservations, manage rentals, and accept payment with Celerant’s point of sale platform.
Softwareaithority.com

GaleForce Digital Technologies Introduces Workamajig API Integration for MediaForce Media Planning and Buying Software

Mediaforce First Platform to Integrate With Popular Project Management Software’s Media Plans Function. Today, GaleForce Digital Technologies announced the introduction of the newest API integration for its robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform. GaleForce is partnering with Project Management Software leader Workamajig, whose new Media Plans functionality will fully integrate with MediaForce. This agreement makes GaleForce Digital Technologies the first and only company to implement Workamajig’s Media Plans tool in connecting media planning ventures from outside of Workamajig automatically into its interface. “We are thrilled to further our integration capabilities with Workamajig in the Media Accounting space,” GaleForce Digital Technologies COO Erin Labrato remarked when reached for comment. “We’ve launched a successful working partnership with Workamajig over the last year and will continue to grow our capabilities within both platforms to further foster a synergistic relationship beneficial to our mutual clients.”
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of Next Chapter Technology

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Next Chapter Technology, a company that provides document and forms management software to county governments. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Next Chapter...
Softwaresouthfloridareporter.com

What to Look for in an Employee Training Tracking Software

When choosing an employee training tracking software, make sure that you choose a quality product. When you are shopping for these products, be sure to compare all the different available features, and think about whether or not the modules offered by each program are important for your business. What exactly...
SoftwareBusiness Insider

OTR Global Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies To Positive

OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Positive from Mixed. The change in rating follows channel checks with distributors, resellers, and system integrators. Price action: CHKP shares traded higher by 4.75% at $123.92 on the last check Friday.
Softwarebankingexchange.com

The Benefits of Training Software when Upskilling Bank Employees

Differentiating oneself amongst competitors in the financial and banking space can be won through superior customer service, particularly in employee technical competency. Getting employees to an optimal level of software proficiency can take time, but doing it faster and better than everyone else will have massive advantages. Corporate investment banks...
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

CLOUD VISION TECHNOLOGY APPOINTED AS ALIBABA CLOUD DISTRIBUTOR IN MALAYSIA

Cloud Vision Technology Sdn Bhd has been appointed by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, as an official distributor in Malaysia. Cloud Vision Technology specialises in distribution of innovative IT solutions, covering technology areas for every part of the enterprise IT infrastructure. As an authorised distributor in Malaysia for Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Vision Technology aims to expand Alibaba Cloud’s footprint and full-fledged solutions to partners and customers across the country.
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Integrated Biometrics’ Optical LES Technology vs Traditional Prism-Based Sensors

Light Emitting Sensor (LES) technology is changing the biometric identity landscape. Based on the science of electroluminescence, LES devices generate fingerprint images by energizing particles of luminescent phosphor suspended in a multilayer film structure. The resulting images are captured using proven digital photography optics. This whitepaper by Integrated Biometrics explores...
Electronicstheiet.org

AmpliTube X-Gear FX pedals launched with hardware-software integration

IK Multimedia has announced its first-ever hardware digital effects pedals, each one accompanied by a software 'digital twin'. These four new 'boutique' pedals will come with matching AmpliTube software versions, designed to allow greater flexibility between stage and studio. Each of the new AmpliTube X-Gear pedals features 16 different effects,...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Goodlord and Vouch integrate their technology

Property technology company Goodlord has fully integrated its technology with referencing platform Vouch. With both businesses offering complementary services to the sector, the integration has been designed to maximise choice for customers. The integration means that users of the Goodlord platform can now benefit from Vouch’s digital referencing solution. Vouch...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B98.5

Alert: Nationwide Recall Of Walmart & Sams Club Baked Goods

A nationwide recall was announced due to Listeria concerns for several products that were sold at both Walmart & Sams Club stores across the country. The 26 products being recalled are all baked goods, mostly muffins & mini muffins that were sold under the Great Value, and Marketplace brands. The products are produced by a company called Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp.
Real Estaterejournals.com

Upland Real Estate Group closes sale of Minnesota Hobby Lobby

Upland Real Estate Group‘s net lease team of Deborah Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers represented the seller in the sale of the Hobby Lobby net lease investment property in West St. Paul, Minnesota, for more than $6.3 million. The buyer is based in California. Hobby Lobby is the largest...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Spearhead Studios Integrates Content onto Salsa Technology’s Salsa Gator

Online gambling software firm Salsa Technology has teamed up with Spearhead Studios to bolster its Salsa Gator offering with its new partner’s portfolio of online casino titles. Salsa Gator is Salsa’s content aggregation platform. It features more than 4,000 games from over 60 leading international providers. The titles are available...

