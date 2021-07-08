Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Business Insider Compiles Database To Track Former Trump Officials

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEaFj_0arP1yIJ00

Mary Margaret Olohan

  • A Business Insider list of former President Donald Trump’s officials highlights where these figures are working since departing the administration, warning that like Trump, these former staffers are “nowhere close to being gone.”
  • “Donald Trump has been deplatformed and defenestrated, but he’s nowhere close to being gone,” Insider reported. “The same goes for the people who made up his administration.”
  • The publication’s list of Trump officials bears striking similarities to the media figures and Democrats who called for lists to be made of Trump’s “sycophants” or supporters following the presidential election, suggesting that these lists will be used in the future to hold the president’s supporters accountable.

A Business Insider list of former President Donald Trump’s officials tracks where these figures are working since departing the administration, warning that like Trump, these former staffers are “nowhere close to being gone.”

Insider said it combed through the interviews, LinkedIn profiles, and public records of over 327 former Trump staffers and compiled a searchable database “to show where they all landed.”

The publication noted that almost 100 former staffers have obtained “establishment” jobs, that over 40 of these former Trump officials still work in the government or in politics, and that at least 85 have gone “off the grid with no information available about their next move.”

“Donald Trump has been deplatformed and defenestrated, but he’s nowhere close to being gone,” Insider wrote. “The same goes for the people who made up his administration.”

Within hours of the publication tweeting the story, Twitter users had already begun threatening or encouraging targeted harassment of the former Trump officials.

Global Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carson and Henry Blodget, CEO and co-founder of Insider Inc., did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The publication’s list of Trump officials bears similarities to the media figures and Democrats who called for lists to be made of Trump’s “sycophants” or supporters following the presidential election, suggesting that these lists will be used in the future to hold the former president’s supporters accountable.

Liberal media figures have also pushed for Biden to take aggressive approaches to censoring conservative media, particularly Fox News.

Journalist Glen Greenwald had predicted before the election that rather than settle the nation’s divisiveness, a Biden presidency would spur the media to target Trump supporters. The Intercept co-founder said that several highly successful media companies found their place during Trump’s presidency based on dramatized fear narratives and that these media companies must find a way to keep a fear narrative alive or face canceled subscriptions.

“They’re going to continue to say, [if] not maybe Trump, at least his movement, still pose this existential threat,” Greenwald said during an October podcast with Joe Rogan.

“So many institutions are profiting — I don’t just mean financially, in terms of power and control — from elevating fear levels over right-wing fascism, over white supremacists, domestic terrorism, whatever you want to call it,” Greenwald said.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked in November, the day before media outlets called the presidential race for Biden, whether anyone was “archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future.”

“I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” she said.

CNN’s Jake Tapper also suggested at the time that Trump and his followers should be careful of behaving in a way that might impact their future employment.

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity,” Tapper said.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin also warned that Republicans “now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society.”“We have a list,” the Washington Post writer said.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Domestic Terrorism#Democrats#Linkedin#Twitter#Insider Inc#Fox News#Democratic#Cnn#Washington Post#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: Raffensperger Warns Georgia County To ‘Clean Their Own House’ After Mistakenly Double-Counting Dozens Of 2020 Ballots Before Recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lambasted Fulton County’s election mismanagement in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday after it was reported nearly 200 ballots were initially scanned twice before being corrected in the recount. “Every time we think we’ve reached the peak of Fulton’s elections mismanagement...
POTUSPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“Fake News” Poll Shows Americans Faith In Media Dwindled

Former President Donald Trump spent four years complaining about “fake news,” and that the national press corps were the “enemy of the people.”. The media returned the favor by denouncing Trump as a tyrannical threat to the republic and unfit for office for noting its lopsided, liberal bias against him and his followers.
POTUSFiveThirtyEight

Where Trump’s Conspiracy Theory About Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Came From

This article marks the debut of a new column excavating the origins of public figures’ factually dubious comments. We explain what their claims are referring to, the evidence (or lack thereof) behind them and where they sprang from in the first place. Who said what …. Speaking on Fox News...
POTUSMSNBC

'Horrifying': Officials prepped for Trump coup attempt

As citizen Donald Trump’s namesake company faces a criminal probe in New York, several new books expose the “horrifying” final days of his administration. One details how Trump displayed no regard for Mike Pence as MAGA rioters targeted the former Vice President during the January 6 insurrection. Other reporting outlines how Trump generals and officials braced to thwart a potential coup. According to another new book, Michael Bender’s “Frankly, We Did Win This Election,” Trump privately praised Hitler. Trump denies all these reports.July 16, 2021.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Trump is a complication for Republican hopes in Virginia

Former President Trump is threatening to complicate Republican Glenn Youngkin’s bid for governor in Virginia, where the ex-businessman is trying to extend his support to the very suburban voters who fled from Trump in 2020. Youngkin has said he is “honored” to receive Trump’s endorsement, noting the former president “represents...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The founding myth of Trumpism is a fake

(CNN) — The founding myth of Donald Trump's political career goes something like this: He descended down a golden escalator at Trump Tower, surrounded by an organic mob of well-wishers all there to see him announce his 2016 campaign for president. "You know the famous escalator scene," Trump once said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy