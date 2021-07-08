Cancel
Our Spilt Milk: Lone Revisits Rave, and Sammes Makes Futuristic "Music for Biscuits"

By Alex Rawls
myspiltmilk.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur favorite things this week include a wary reflection on the romance of rave, and music for commercials that sounded like the future in the mid-1960s. Since I'm not much of a clubber, most of my favorite electronic albums reflect a listen-at-home intent. Rather than, say, microhouse albums that each burn away over a full night, I gravitate towards albums that speedily get across the producer's personality, abilities, and outlook with no fluff. Lone's 2016 album Levitate is 33 minutes—or about four seconds in electronic-time—but given that it arrives seven albums into Lone's heavily-evolving career, there's loads of outlook to cram into that half hour.

#Electronic Music#Pop Music#Ambient Music#Hear Music#Music Production#Lone Revisits Rave#Microhouse#House#Bpm#Eq#Ecstacy Friends#The British Invasion#The Mike Sammes Singers#Stingray
