Our Spilt Milk: Lone Revisits Rave, and Sammes Makes Futuristic "Music for Biscuits"

The Certifieds comprises three artists, namely, Kha-Realz The Realest, Pe$os, and Naz. They all have different inspirations and reasons for making music, which brought them all together. For Kha-Realz, making music was just for fun as he had seen his uncles and cousins make music and wanted to experience the feeling that one has when one has their music. Pe$os, born in Puerto Rico, moving to DR, and now living in the US, had passed through many difficulties and used music as his tool to make him feel better and express his feelings to the world through music. On the other hand, Naz started rapping as he would watch his uncles perform and do videos, and during his teen years, he decided to rap as a reflection of his lifestyle and hood.