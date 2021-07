To the scandal over the sports dispossession suffered in Brazil by Boca Now another headache is added from the statements made by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, Regarding the possible mandatory isolation that would be applied to the squad due to the possible rupture of the health bubble that could have occurred with the players who had to testify in a Belo Horizonte police station after the scandal in the rematch match of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 against Atlético Mineiro.