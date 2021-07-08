Cancel
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 128 new cases, 114 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
Star-Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 128 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 102 and the number of probable cases rising by 26, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 114 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Numbers to know.

trib.com

