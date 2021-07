A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a mother and her boyfriend after a 4-year-old child was hospitalized with severe brain injuries earlier this year. Elinette S. Muniz, 21, of Millville, was charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment after the pair brought her unconscious daughter to a hospital in Mullica Hill on Feb. 24. The boyfriend, Ricardo Ferrera, 27, of Vineland, was charged recently with endangering for delaying efforts to get the child care. He is not the child’s father.