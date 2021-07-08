Chalice Network Launches Small Business Benefits™ - Giving All Small Businesses Resources Needed to Compete with Large Corporations

New mobile service on the most reliable wireless network with nationwide 5G included and access to more than 20 million Xfinity hotspots. Comcast Business announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast BusinessMobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings. Comcast Business@ Mobile benefits from the success and expertise established by top-rated mobile service, Xfinity Mobile. Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business’ service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.