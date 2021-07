DELAWARE – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is working to bring more COVID-19 testing to schools, with the new school year quickly approaching. Local school districts and health officials say a big burden has been lifted, now that Quidel is stepping in. “It allows the educators to go back to focusing on what they need to be focusing on, which is school, basically. As we get a lot of students back into class, we know there will be lots of work for educators, staff, and faculty,” said Education Liaison for DPH Dana Carr.