Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood, and Tyrese Gibson Cast in Los Angeles Riots Thriller APRIL 29, 1992

For everyone out there excited for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 to officially premiere, note that we’re a step closer now!. In a new post on Eric Christian Olsen’s Instagram Stories, you can actually see that yesterday was the first day of filming on the new season. Interestingly the show kicked off the same exact day as NCIS proper, which doesn’t always happen. There are a lot of new stories being crafted and while there isn’t a lot known about them yet, change could be a big part of the equation this go-around.