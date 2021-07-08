Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood, and Tyrese Gibson Cast in Los Angeles Riots Thriller APRIL 29, 1992
Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood, and Tyrese Gibson are set to star in an upcoming thriller set during the Los Angeles Riots titled April 29, 1992. The film takes place on the first night of the riots, “centering on a custodian who brings his son to work. The two quickly find themselves in the middle of a heist gone wrong.” Gibson will star opposite on-screen father and son Liotta and Eastwood.geektyrant.com
