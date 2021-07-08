How to Look Your Best with Soft and Beautiful Senior Skin
Rebecca Sklar, RPA-C with Advanced Dermatology PC, Shares Tips on Giving Older Skin the Care It Needs. Maybe not everything improves with age, but one thing – healthy, vibrant skin – is not something that must be relinquished to younger years. "Senior skin," notes Rebecca Sklar, a certified registered Physician Associate specializing in dermatology with Advanced Dermatology PC, "needs special care. And if we treat our skin right as we age, healthy, vibrant skin can accompany us into our golden years."
