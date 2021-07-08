Zogo Finance Adds 15 Financial Institution Partners, Collectively Representing More Than $30B in Assets, in June

Digital-first solution delivers accurate answers in real time, strengthening customer engagement; reducing handle times. TimeTrade SilverCloud, an industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions, and Kasisto, creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, have partnered to deliver a content-enabled digital assistant that navigates the intricacies of natural language and responds with applicable, current information, providing a more engaging, self-service experience for financial institutions. TimeTrade SilverCloud’s knowledge management, managed content services and appointment scheduling capabilities will now be integrated with Kasisto’s patented, proven conversational AI experiences. The combined solution enables financial institutions to offer and ensure that the most accurate content is presented to end users for all queries, which can deepen customer engagement, and significantly reduce cost to serve.