Presidential Election

The double standard of Kamala Harris being in charge

By Columnist
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen discussing qualities that people demand of their leaders, “easy to work for” rarely comes up — if the candidate is a man. The catchphrase “You’re fired!” helped propel Donald Trump, star of “The Apprentice," into the ranks of mega-celebrities. Repeatedly invoked in his 2016 campaign for the presidency, those two words came to represent decisiveness, toughness and a low tolerance for those who do not perform.

