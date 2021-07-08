Explore Outdoors: Yosemite staircase that is so inviting, a toll was once required

A: Among the biggest challenges for biologists working to conserve California’s sturgeon population is acquiring data on the fishery. The Sturgeon Fishing Report Card helps biologists track data on catch and release rates, when and where sturgeon are being caught and harvested, and which species of sturgeon are being caught. It sounds like simple information, but it’s incredibly valuable for estimating population size for conservation purposes. Anglers who return the report card are not only fulfilling reporting requirements, but also serving as stewards of the state’s natural resources. Regulations and reporting requirements can be found in California Code of Regulations (CCR), Title 14, section 5.79. Any angler taking sturgeon is required to purchase a Sturgeon Fishing Report Card and to have it in their possession while fishing for sturgeon. Report card information can be submitted online or by mail. Anglers must report even if no sturgeon were caught or if the angler did not go sturgeon fishing. California has populations of both white and green sturgeon. Green sturgeon from the southern population were federally listed as a threatened species in 2006. White sturgeon, and the northern population of green sturgeon, are categorized as a state species of special concern. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Fishes/Sturgeon.