New York City, NY

Flash flood warning hits NYC and NJ as Storm Elsa brings crazy weather up East Coast

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
The US Sun
 13 days ago
A FLASH flood warning has been issued for New York City and New Jersey as storm Elsa brings crazy weather up the East Coast.

The National Weather Service issued the warning on Thursday evening and it will last through at least 8pm.

A flash flood warning has been issued for NYC and New Jersey Credit: National Weather Service

"Flash Flood Warning including Manhattan NY, The Bronx NY, Yonkers NY until 8:15 PM EDT," the NWS for New York City tweeted on Thursday around 5pm.

Tropical Storm Elsa will be moving up the East Coast Thursday and into Friday morning.

"Tropical storm conditions, isolated instances of flash and urban flooding, and isolated tornadoes can be expected along Elsa’s path through Friday," the NWS warned.

Users on social media were already posting videos of heavy rain flooding FDR Drive and the Major Deegan Expressway in New York.

Elsa began accelerating up the East Coast after making landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm warnings stretch up into New England from Thursday night into Friday morning.

New York City, NY
