Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Reveals Whether She and Cole DeBoer Want a 5th Baby

By Eliza Thompson
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 13 days ago

Baby makes seven? Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, already have four children, but fans want to know if they’re ready for another.

“This is the most asked question that we always, always get, if we’re gonna have more kids,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, said during an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday, July 8. “Do we think we’re gonna more kids? I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkBUf_0arP0s2A00
Chelsea Houska. Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

DeBoer, 33, chimed in to imply that it hasn’t been ruled out. “But you know, if we do, we do,” he said. The former reality star added, “But yeah, who knows?”

The pair share Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 5 months. Houska also shares daughter Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind.

Last year, the South Dakota native opened up about the criticism she faced after announcing her fourth pregnancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FOmx_0arP0s2A00
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer. Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?’” she told Entertainment Weekly in August 2020. “I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms. I was like, ‘I mean, I’m married.’ So … It just cracks me up. People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

The esthetician made her MTV debut in 2010 on 16 and Pregnant and later appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2020. After so many years in the spotlight, she’s gotten used to people commenting about her life choices as well as her parenting skills. Her solution? Ignore it all.

“You shouldn’t [reply] because it’s bull crap,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “Sometimes it’s nice to put people in their place if they’re saying something mean and you just want to say something back … but it’s always best to take the high road.”

Houska announced her plans to leave Teen Mom 2 in October 2020 after 10 seasons on the show. She later said she made the decision for the sake of her eldest daughter, Aubree.

“It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News in May. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

During her Instagram Q&A on Thursday, one fan asked if she missed being on Teen Mom yet. She replied with a Boomerang of herself shaking her head and mouthing the word, “No.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Houska
Person
Adam Lind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom 2#Baby#Entertainment Weekly#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin Filed Restraining Order On Ex-Fiancée Lauren Comeau, Only To Drop It: Report

Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin recently filed a restraining order against ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau, only to drop his request the following day. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the 28-year-old — who was previously married to Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares 7-year-old Lincoln — filed a protection from abuse from Comeau, 29. He reportedly also requested temporary custody of their son Eli, 2.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Is ‘Embracing’ 1-Month Postpartum Body: I’m ‘Giving Myself Grace’

Keeping confident! Cheyenne Floyd got real about her postpartum body in a Tuesday, July 6, Instagram slideshow. “Working on embracing my new body as it has had the honor of carrying two beautiful babies,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, wrote. “Trying to release the pressures of having the perfect snap back and giving myself grace. So here I am featuring my favorite nursing bra and postpartum leggings. #momoftwo.”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Lowry Receives A Heartbreaking Medical Diagnosis

Emotions ran high on this week’s new episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Especially after Kailyn received some heartbreaking news. On the June 22 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry went from helping Isaac become a young interior designer to worrying about her health after she realized it was becoming impossible for her to lose weight.
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jade Flees Briana’s House & Cuts Her Family Out Of Her Life

As Jade Cline neared the tail-end of her recovery, she was forced to make a difficult decision about her family. After spending a few days recovering from her surgery at Briana DeJesus‘ house, Jade Cline fled home during the June 29 episode of Teen Mom 2. She said she appreciated all that Briana had done for her, but because of the drama that unfolded with her family and how much she missed her daughter, Kloie, Jade felt it was time to return to her own house.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards' Wife Shares Quote About a 'Broken Heart'

Ryan Edwards' wife, Mackenzie Edwards, just shared a quote on Instagram that has fans talking. According to The Sun, Mackenzie posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story about a "broken heart." Her post comes months after she, Ryan, and Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline Poses for Photo With Mom Christy Amid Surgery Drama

Over the past few episodes of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline has found herself in an incredibly difficult situation following her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) plastic surgery procedure. After her surgery was complete, Cline was sent home to recover. Her mother, Christy, and her stepfather, Corey, were tasked with going out to get her pain medication. However, they were gone for hours, leaving Cline to share just how much she was struggling following the procedure (her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean even called 911 so that Cline could receive treatment since Christy and Corey were nowhere to be found). The whole situation prompted many to criticize Christy for not being there for her daughter. But, Cline recently put on a united front with her mother on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

MAFS’ Jamie Otis ‘Always Wonders’ If Losing Son Johnathan at 17 Weeks Pregnant Was Her ‘Fault’: I ‘Felt Like I Failed’

Never forgotten. Jamie Otis reflected on the weight she still carries five years after she miscarried her first child at four months. “Happy birthday to my sweet boy who made me a mommy.👼🏼,” the Married at First Sight star, 35, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, July 13, what would have been her son’s 5th birthday. “I only got to hold him briefly before he was taken away from me. Johnathan would be 5 today if he had survived.🙏🏻💙⁣.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy